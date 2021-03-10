You have permission to edit this article.
TARGET Task force apprehends suspect, meth
VISALIA — On Feb. 10, officers with the TARGET Task Force, Visalia Police Department, Tulare County Sheriff’s Office, and the Department of Justice, executed a search warrant at a residence in Tulare County.

During that search warrant, officers located three firearms, ammunition, and methamphetamine packaged for sales. The primary suspect, Danny Diaz, 39, was not located at the time of the search warrant.

On March 2, officers with the TARGET Task Force and Special Enforcement Unit conducted an occupied vehicle check in the area of Linwood and Noble. Officers contacted suspect Diaz, who was subsequently arrested on the charges stemming from the search warrant, as well as multiple outstanding warrants.

During a search of the vehicle, officers located approximately half a pound of methamphetamine. Diaz was booked at the Tulare County Pre-Trial Facility for possession and transportation of narcotics for sales, possession of narcotics for sales, possession of firearms by a felon, felon in possession of ammunition, and the outstanding warrants.

