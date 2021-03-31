Tachi Palace security helps arrest two

VISALIA — On Wednesday, at 1:22 a.m., an officer attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the area of St. Johns Parkway and Burke Street.
The vehicle failed to yield and a pursuit was initiated, according to police, the suspect vehicle then allegedly continued and ultimately got onto westbound SR 198. The pursuit was terminated in the area of SR 198 west of SR 99, and a broadcast was provided to surrounding agencies.
At 1:50 a.m., a Kings County Sheriff’s Office deputy located the suspect vehicle near the Tachi Palace in Lemoore. With the assistance of the on-site security, deputies were able to locate and detain both occupants of the vehicle.
A subsequent investigation revealed the vehicle had been stolen from Visalia, according to police. The driver, Benjamin Miles, 35, was arrested for felony evading, multiple charges related to auto theft, and possession of burglary tools. The passenger, Jessica Tabarez, 26, was arrested for conspiracy to commit a felony and possession of stolen property.
Both suspects were booked at the Tulare County Adult Pre-Trial Facility.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!