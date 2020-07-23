Tachi Palace employees say they fear for their health

LEMOORE — Tachi Palace Casino Resort reopened on May 28 after a nearly 10-week closure due to COVID-19. Now, some employees are alleging the casino is not taking their health seriously.

According to several employees who spoke to Sentinel on the condition of anonymity, Tachi Palace Casino Resort is currently experiencing multiple cases of COVID-19.

One employee, who wished to remain anonymous for fear of losing their job, said Tachi Palace has told their employees not to say anything if they have the coronavirus.

“There are numerous cases of [COVID-19] at the casino that have not been disclosed to the public nor the other employees,” the employee said. “There is no social distancing. There are no rules being enforced.”

Another employee, also wishing to remain anonymous for the same reason, said Santa Rosa Rancheria and Tachi Palace are “infected with coronavirus.”

“Employees are afraid to say anything in fear of being fired,” the employee said. “So they come to work sick and hide behind their mask. [They’re] making employees come back to work before they receive their results from their test.”

The employee also said, “I’m afraid and don’t feel well. And we need help.”

Another employee, who also wished to remain anonymous for fear of retribution from Tachi Palace, went into greater depth detailing a ‘hectic’ work culture. During their shift, they said two supervisors have tested positive and three other employees have as well.

“I think they were trying to do what they had to do to hurry up and open,” the employee said. “I don’t think they fully thought stuff through about, ‘OK, if people do test positive, what are we going to do about that?’ They didn’t have a clear procedure.”