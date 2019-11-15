LEMOORE — The Tachi Yokut Tribe and Tachi Palace Hotel & Casino are proud to announce the recent grand reopening of the High Limit Gaming room.
The newly rebranded HL Gaming Room has been remodeled to include more Premiere VIP Slot experiences. Players will have dedicated slot technicians to assist with machine and payouts, plus HL branded specialty snacks and beverages. The room also includes four televisions featuring ongoing sports coverage.
Near the High Limit Gaming Room are table games with Premiere Dealers. These tables also include access to exclusive HL snacks.
“We are thrilled to reopen our newly renovated High Limit Gaming Room and to be able to offer our players exclusive gaming areas and enhanced amenities,” said Tachi Palace Hotel & Casino Marketing Director Rojelio Morales. “This opening complements other improvements including the recent opening of The Market Place at Pork Chop Hill Buffett and PHO-Nominal Eats. And we aren’t finished yet, there’s more to announce in the near future.”
The newly reimagined High Limit Gaming Room is located on the first floor of the Casino of the Sun and will be open 24-hours daily. Because safety is of the utmost importance at the casino, the High Limit Room includes additional security.
Tachi Palace Hotel & Casino is home to 2,000 gaming machines, 24 table games, 7 poker tables, 255 guest rooms, a spa, and 6,000 square feet of meeting space, employing more than 1,200 people. The property also features an 88,350 square foot entertainment center with movie theaters, a bowling alley, billiards room, arcade and concourse, bar and concessions.
Tachi Palace Hotel & Casino is located at 17225 Jersey Ave, Lemoore, California. For more information visit tachipalace.com.
