Tachi Palace Casino Resort reopens with new safety measures

LEMOORE — When the doors at Tachi Palace Casino Resort opened at 9 a.m. on Thursday, a little sense of normality came back to Lemoore.
“It has been an exciting day,” Michael Olujic, General Manager of Tachi Palace Casino Resort, said. “We miss our guests and it was nice to see so many come out and support because they missed us as well.”
Tachi Palace Casino Resort reopened after being closed since March 20 — a span of nearly 10 weeks — due to COVID-19. According to Olujic, this was the first time Tachi Palace Casino Resort had been closed.
Like many other places, opening comes with many new safety measures and protocols:
- Temperatures are being taken at the entrance, including with the use of infrared cameras to determine body temperature, and anyone with a 100-degree temperature or higher will be unable to enter.
- Masks are required and must be brought by the customer (none are provided by the casino).
- Slot machines are spaced six feet apart and those that can’t be spaced the appropriate distance have Plexiglas.
- Bars are open, but customers have to drink at their slot machine
- The hotel is currently only accepting walk-in reservations, but regular reservations will resume on June 1.
“All comments have been positive at this point,” Olujic said about the new safety measures. “The check-in with the infrared has been faster than everyone had thought.”
In a press release, Tachi Palace Casino Resort announced they will be opening in two phases. This opening is part of phase one.
The slot floor will be open 24 hours, seven days a week beginning on Thursday and has been reconfigured with an additional 23,000 square feet to the third floor along with glass for a view of the casino below. All slot machines will be available to use.
Customers can also look forward to buying their favorite meals and drinks.
“We have all of our restaurants open now except our buffet and our Coyote Grille,” Olujic said. “All food is prepped for to-go, but we have spaced seating for guests to grab a quick bite to eat.”
The casino is currently operating at about 65% capacity. As more restrictions are lifted, expect this to change.
As far as Bingo, table games and the amenities at the Coyote Entertainment Center, they will remain closed for now.
“We are following state and federal guidelines for group gatherings,” Olujic said. “Bingo and Coyote Entertainment Center fall into that category. As for table games, we are looking to open our tables up within the next two weeks. We have Plexiglas between seats and spacing where only three players are at a table at one time.”
When table games do resume, customers will notice that the area has been reconfigured to feature one large area that accommodates additional tables. In addition, guests will notice more frequent deep cleaning of chips and an increase in refreshing card decks.
For now, “Resort officials will continue to follow directives from the Centers for Disease Control and local public health authorities and will make additional adjustments to its policies as needed in the future.”
Noe Garcia can be reached at (559) 583-2431 or ngarcia@hanfordsentinel.com. Follow Noe on Twitter at @noecarlosgarcia.
