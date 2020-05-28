Tachi Palace Casino Resort reopens with new safety measures

In a press release, Tachi Palace Casino Resort announced they will be opening in two phases. This opening is part of phase one.

The slot floor will be open 24 hours, seven days a week beginning on Thursday and has been reconfigured with an additional 23,000 square feet to the third floor along with glass for a view of the casino below. All slot machines will be available to use.

Customers can also look forward to buying their favorite meals and drinks.

“We have all of our restaurants open now except our buffet and our Coyote Grille,” Olujic said. “All food is prepped for to-go, but we have spaced seating for guests to grab a quick bite to eat.”

The casino is currently operating at about 65% capacity. As more restrictions are lifted, expect this to change.

As far as Bingo, table games and the amenities at the Coyote Entertainment Center, they will remain closed for now.