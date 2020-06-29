Tachi Palace cancels Fourth of July festivities due to COVID-19

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

LEMOORE — Tachi Palace Casino Resort has announced the cancelation of its annual Fourth of July Fireworks celebration for the safety of the community, in light of COVID-19.

“In an effort to help stop the spread of COVID-19 and due to the State of California prohibiting large gatherings, we have decided to cancel our annual Fourth of July fireworks celebration,” said Michael Olujic, General Manager of Tachi Palace Casino Resort. “We thank everyone for their understanding.”

The Casino will remain open on Fourth of July and safety precautions continue to be enforced. Masks are required and patrons must be 21 or older to enter the property. At each of the three main public entrances, infrared cameras are being used to determine body temperatures. If anyone exceeds the temperature limit, they will not be allowed to enter the property and anyone visibly sick will be asked to leave.

In addition, numerous hand sanitizing stations, including mounted ones on the ticket machines and in all elevators, can be found throughout the property and are clearly marked, making them easy to locate.

Table games are open with a limit of three players per table and plexiglass shields have been added for additional safety, along with daily sanitization of chips and more frequent refreshing of card decks.