Tachi: COVID-19 safety measures extensive

LEMOORE — Since it reopened to the public on May 28 after a nearly 10-week closure resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, the Tachi Palace Casino Resort has taken extensive measures to protect both employees and the public from exposure to the virus, according to General Manager Michael Olujic.
Contrary to statements made anonymously by some employees, the Tribe's Environmental Department and the Tachi Palace Safety Ambassador Program have developed an extensive protocol regarding COVID-19. Personal protective equipment is provided to all employees and social distancing is strictly enforced by specially trained health safety staff, Olujic said.
Employees are encouraged to stay home when sick, and the Tribe allows employees paid leave. Facilities are also carefully and regularly sanitized, and employees are regularly updated on processes, he said.
Specifically:
- Each team member is required to wear a mask for their safety and the safety of guests. Employees who interact with guests also have the option to wear protective glasses or face shields. Infrared monitoring of temperature is conducted at all entrances, including the employees' entry. Should an employee show signs of fever, they are excused for the day until they have been cleared.
In addition, personal sanitizers are given to each employee with access to refill stations. There are also policies in place should a team member state they have come into contact with someone with COVID and a detailed plan for phased reopening has been developed.
- Managers were initially enforcing social distancing rules, and as of July 31, social distancing rules are enforced by the Safety Ambassador program, Leadership and Health & Safety Services.
- Work culture has been one of constant communication, safety and diligence to ensure the casino/resort evolves with the COVID pandemic.
- A clear COVID procedure was in place in preparation for the May 28 reopening and included pre-screening of employees before their return. Once the employees were cleared, each attended an onboarding safety training, which included education on COVID procedures. Additionally, the phased reopening plan was posted to the website www.tachipalace.com.
- Policies and procedures are in place to compensate employees for excused absences and sick time.
- Prior to opening employees received onboarding safety training, which included eduction on COVID procedures. A subsequent memo was distributed reminding employees about the anonymous hotline available to report any issues or concerns that has been available for years as an employee resource. As COVID policies continue to evolve, the management team is updated and departments educated about the most recent information. Management also has daily “huddles” with their teams before shifts to keep employees updated.
Olujic denied that employees were told not to say anything if they have coronavirus, and said no one has been fired for speaking up about perceived unsafe conditions and there has been no threat of layoffs.
Additionally, no employees have been made to work while sick or awaiting pending COVID test results, he said.
