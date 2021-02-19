System flaws, weather put COVID-19 vaccine appointments on hold

HANFORD — After a phased approach to implement the MyTurn platform for scheduling COVID-19 vaccine appointments, the Kings County Department of Public Health will delay full implementation until system flaws are resolved.

One of the issues that became apparent over the past few days is the inability to prevent currently ineligible individuals from registering to receive a vaccine. Additionally, individuals are able to secure appointments anywhere throughout the state, regardless of their current city or county of residence. These issues would have a great impact on the very limited vaccines allocated for Kings County residents.

In addition to the problems with MyTurn, the inclement weather across the nation delayed this week’s shipment of vaccines to Kings County. The KCDPH has very limited supplies of vaccines, which are intended for necessary second doses, and must therefore suspend plans for vaccine clinics until additional supplies arrive.

“The combination of these two separate and unfortunate situations has forced the Public Health Department to halt plans for vaccination clinics for the near future,” Nichole Fisher, Nursing Division Manager for the KCDPH, said. “This comes at a crucial time in curtailing the pandemic and it is frustrating for Public Health staff who are unable to do anything about these issues.”

The California Department of Public Health is aware of the issues with MyTurn and currently, there is no timeline as to when they anticipate resolving them. The KCDPH will continue to keep the public informed, and remain ready to immediately administer vaccines when they become available. Individuals can still sign up to be notified when vaccine appointments become available online at myturn.ca.gov or by calling 1-833-422-4255 (Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday-Sunday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.).

