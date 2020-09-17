Sweet Palette Bakery finds a new home, but the same goodness

HANFORD — You love to see it.

As businesses continue to take hit after hit with the coronavirus, one local favorite continues to thrive.

With its familiar smell of pastries that fill the air and the sight of strawberry cakes, affectionately called "crack pies" by the loyal clientele due to their addictive nature, Sweet Palette Bakery is beloved by many.

Jose Sanchez, owner of the delicious bakery, is no longer crammed into a 1,000-square-foot location. He's now upgraded and quadrupled in size with his newest 4,000-square-foot store located at 2637 N. 11th Ave., Suite 101. Sanchez moved into the new spot on Sunday, so it’s been an adjustment.

“We’re still so busy remodeling that it’s not like a, ‘Hey everybody we’re here,’” Sanchez said. “We didn’t want to close for two or three months while we did the work and people have been calling like crazy and wanting stuff. We figured … we’ll open with a few things and then build it up.”

But how did he move to a new spot during a global pandemic? Great product, consistent growth and a model that was inadvertently set up to survive the current stresses other businesses are dealing with.

“Our business was already a lot of pickup and delivery,” Sanchez said. “We were in a small space so our business didn’t depend on dine-in versus a lot of people that I know that are struggling.”

January will mark seven years in business for Sanchez and he’s never had a down year. It’s been nothing but consistent growth since he put his savory pastries in a glass case. Success was always the plan for Sanchez, but some of it still surprised him.