Sweet Palette Bakery finds a new home, but the same goodness

HANFORD — You love to see it.
As businesses continue to take hit after hit with the coronavirus, one local favorite continues to thrive.
With its familiar smell of pastries that fill the air and the sight of strawberry cakes, affectionately called "crack pies" by the loyal clientele due to their addictive nature, Sweet Palette Bakery is beloved by many.
Jose Sanchez, owner of the delicious bakery, is no longer crammed into a 1,000-square-foot location. He's now upgraded and quadrupled in size with his newest 4,000-square-foot store located at 2637 N. 11th Ave., Suite 101. Sanchez moved into the new spot on Sunday, so it’s been an adjustment.
“We’re still so busy remodeling that it’s not like a, ‘Hey everybody we’re here,’” Sanchez said. “We didn’t want to close for two or three months while we did the work and people have been calling like crazy and wanting stuff. We figured … we’ll open with a few things and then build it up.”
But how did he move to a new spot during a global pandemic? Great product, consistent growth and a model that was inadvertently set up to survive the current stresses other businesses are dealing with.
“Our business was already a lot of pickup and delivery,” Sanchez said. “We were in a small space so our business didn’t depend on dine-in versus a lot of people that I know that are struggling.”
January will mark seven years in business for Sanchez and he’s never had a down year. It’s been nothing but consistent growth since he put his savory pastries in a glass case. Success was always the plan for Sanchez, but some of it still surprised him.
“When you’re starting off, you always have big dreams,” Sanchez said. “I didn’t think it was going to be such a great response right away. From the get-go, not only the customers, but the small businesses and neighbors the community really opened up to us right away with open arms.”
Originally in the finance world, Sanchez was planning on opening an office even leasing out a place in Avenal. He made the switch to pastries when he started receiving rave reviews from his family and friends for his desserts.
“Before I know it, I got the idea, ‘Let’s just open up a bakery,’” Sanchez said. “I was able to get out of my lease that I had for the insurance and here I am now seven years later.”
With remodeling expected to last a couple of months, Sanchez said items will be decided on a day-to-day basis. The best way to find out what Sanchez has available on a particular day is to follow him on Facebook and Instagram where he regularly post his mouthwatering creations. Customers can also give him a call and even have items set aside so they’re ready and waiting when they get into the store.
“Eventually, once we fully officially open, we’ll have a full menu and people can just come in — six to six — and see what we have,” Sanchez said.
The bakery carries more than 100 items in total, including muffins, cupcakes, éclairs, cream puffs and more with the menu always changing to keep it fun for customers. The strawberry pizza is the most popular item followed by cupcakes.
Now with a new store, customers can expect even more from their favorite store.
“We were selling out by noon [at the old location] so now the expectation is to quadruple our business and add more things,” Sanchez said.
On Wednesday, people walked in and out of his store with a smile in their voice and behind their masks. He already knows many by name and the customers definitely know Sanchez. Providing a smile and comfort food is what brings Sanchez joy.
“You see all your customers coming in and seeing them happy and so that makes me happy,” Sanchez said.
Noe Garcia can be reached at (559) 583-2431 or ngarcia@hanfordsentinel.com. Follow Noe on Twitter at @noecarlosgarcia.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.