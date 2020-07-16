Suspected DUI driver crashes in Hanford home, hits sleeping girl

HANFORD — Hanford Police have arrested a man suspected of driving under the influence of marijuana after he crashed into a home and hit a girl sleeping in her bedroom, department officials said.
Around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, HPD officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of Canyon Creek Street for a report of a vehicle that had driven into a residence.
When officers arrived, they said they found a car that had crashed into a bedroom of a home and hit a bed where a 17-year-old girl was sleeping. They said the impact of the collision propelled the girl out of the bed and she struck a wall in the house.
The driver, later identified as 24-year-old Antonio Mendoza, was still inside the car. Officers said they evaluated Mendoza and suspected he had been driving under the influence of marijuana.
Police said both the victim and Mendoza were transported to Adventist Medical Center for their injuries.
Officials said the girl was treated for minor injuries and later released.
They said Mendoza was treated for significant, but non-life threatening injuries. After he was treated, authorities said Mendoza was booked into the Kings County Jail on suspicion of felony driving under the influence. His bail was set at $50,000.
