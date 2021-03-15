Suspect subdued by victim, several customers

VISALIA — At 8:40 p.m. March 6, officers were dispatched to Tacos Mariscos located at 600 N. Court St. for a report of shots fired.
Once officers arrived on scene, they learned Jorge Sanchez, 51, arrived at the business to confront the victim regarding a past vehicle transaction, according to authorities.
Jorge Sanchez pulled out a firearm and the victim wrestled the firearm away from the suspect, police said. During the struggle, one round was fired and no one was struck by the gun fire, police said. The victim and several customers held the alleged suspect down until officers arrived on scene to take him into custody.
The suspect sustained minor injuries during the altercation, police said. A records check of the suspect revealed he has a past felony conviction. The suspect was transported to a local hospital to receive treatment for his injuries. The suspect was later booked into custody at the Tulare County Adult Pretrial Facility for Attempted Murder and Felon in Possession of Firearm.
