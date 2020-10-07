You have permission to edit this article.
Suspect's tire remnants lead to arrest
Suspect’s tire remnants lead to arrest

VISALIA — On Sept. 29, at 4:48 p.m., officers with the Special Enforcement Unit attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a vehicle code violation.

The vehicle failed to yield and the pursuit was immediately terminated. The driver, Eduardo Hernandez Jr., 29, struck a curb with his tire prior to the officers discontinuing the pursuit, police said. As a result, the tire began to shred into pieces as he continued driving, according to police.

Officers followed the tire remnants until they located the vehicle abandoned in the 1200 block of West Walnut. As officers were checking the area, several citizens contacted the Visalia Police Department and advised the suspect was allegedly running through backyards and through their residences.

Officers located Hernandez and he was arrested without incident. Hernandez was booked at the Tulare County Adult Pre-Trial Facility on charges related to failure to yield, trespassing and resisting arrest.

