Suspect’s reasons for shooting unknown

HANFORD — Hanford Police are still looking for a motivation for the standoff with an armed suspect on Wednesday evening.
According to Lt. James Lutz, public information officer for the Hanford Police Department, suspect Devin Wilder, 37, had been involved in a traffic collision on 7th and 10th streets when he fled the scene on foot. He’s then believed to have entered an empty home in the 600 block of east 9th Street through the backyard.
At around that time, reports came in of a gunshot. A holster was later found at the home where Wilder had barricaded himself.
Wilder’s ensuing standoff with the police would last for over three hours, culminating in SWAT using tear gas on Wilder, who was forced to surrender, according to police. He was taken to Adventist Health Medical Center to be checked out, but Lutz stated that his demeanor remained combative throughout.
“Basically, he wouldn’t give much of a statement,” Lutz said. “He was very uncooperative of the whole thing.”
Wilder was on parole for armed robbery. However, his reasons for fleeing the scene and opening fire are still under investigation.
“I can’t state what he was doing or why he did what he did. And I think to this day we’re trying to figure out who he was shooting at — we don’t know if he was shooting at officers who were involved, or he was shooting at somebody else he was involved in an altercation with,” Lutz said. “We’re still trying to figure that out.”
Wilder faces charges that include possession of a firearm as a convicted felon, willfully discharging a firearm with neglect and hit and run property damage. There were no reported injuries stemming from the traffic collision.
