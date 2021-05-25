The suspect in a standoff that turned into a fatal officer-involved shootout has been identified, according to law enforcement.

On Sunday evening, California Highway Patrol officers requested assistance from the Kings County Sheriff’s Office for a vehicle pursuit that started in Paso Robles. The pursuit spilled over from San Louis Obispo County to Kings and concluded in the area of State Route 33 and Devil’s Den Road.

The suspect has been identified as Manuel Beltran Moreno, 30, of Westminster, Colorado.

At approximately 7:30 p.m., the KCSO SWAT Team and members of the Crisis Resolution Teams were requested and responded to the scene, initiating a standoff of nearly 12 hours. At 5:30 a.m., the KCSO was relieved by the Kings County Regional SWAT and Crisis Resolution Team, which continued attempts at negotiations. At 7 a.m., Moreno reportedly opened fire, shooting at least one round. Law enforcement returned fire, killing him.

The Sheriff’s Office, California Highway Patrol and Hanford Police Department are still investigating the incident. Moreno's reasons for fleeing law enforcement, initiating a standoff, and reportedly opening fire, have not been identified.