Suspect arrested in connection to trespassing, stolen property
Suspect arrested in connection to trespassing, stolen property

VISALIA — On Oct. 14, at 1:39 a.m., officers responded to a report of a trespassing in progress at 1920 E. Mineral King Avenue. As officers were arriving in the area a vehicle was observed leaving the area. An enforcement stop was conducted and subsequent investigation revealed the driver, Hector Barraza, 26, had allegedly gained entry to the locked yard.

Once inside the premises, Barraza attempted entry into several vehicles, officers said.    Barraza was allegedly able to make entry into one of the vehicles and remove property. Barraza fled as officers arrived at the business, according to authorities.

Barraza was booked at the Tulare County Adult Pre-Trial Facility for burglary, vehicle tampering, possession of burglary tools, criminal trespassing, and possession of stolen property.

