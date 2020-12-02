Suspect arrested for burglary, trespassing

VISALIA — On Nov. 28, at 11:37 a.m., officers responded to the 2700 block of West Tyler regarding a suspicious person attempting to gain entry into a residence. The male fled on foot, but was located in a nearby neighborhood and arrested, according to police.
The suspect was identified as 18-year-old Dominic Guyton. He was booked at the Tulare County Pretrial Facility for attempted residential burglary, trespassing, and resisting arrest.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!