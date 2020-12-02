You have permission to edit this article.
Suspect arrested for burglary, trespassing
Suspect arrested for burglary, trespassing

VISALIA — On Nov. 28, at 11:37 a.m., officers responded to the 2700 block of West Tyler regarding a suspicious person attempting to gain entry into a residence. The male fled on foot, but was located in a nearby neighborhood and arrested, according to police.

The suspect was identified as 18-year-old Dominic Guyton. He was booked at the Tulare County Pretrial Facility for attempted residential burglary, trespassing, and resisting arrest.

