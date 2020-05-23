Supervisors Verboon, Neves talk COVID-19, local business and more in meeting

When California Governor Gavin Newsom released a four-stage plan to reopen the state, Verboon said the criteria was very strict and constantly changing. So much so that the county thought they would be unable to meet the governor’s metrics.

“We never thought we could meet them at all and that’s why we went ahead and opened up the county a week ago,” Verboon said.

Verboon also made it clear that the county never enforced the stay-at-home order because they wanted to give people an option to stay in business during the pandemic.

“We’re going let people live their lives and adjust the guidelines to their own business,” Verboon said. “We don’t want to hold businesses back in Kings County, but there are some guidelines you have to follow.”

Neves added that one of the challenges the county faced was the ever-changing information presented to them, while trying to combat the virus with limited testing supplies and staffing levels. Staff was cross-trained, the library helped with financial items, behavioral health joined physical health, and the sheriff’s department and DA investigators were also doing some of the surveillance, according to Neves.