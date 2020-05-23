Supervisors Verboon, Neves talk COVID-19, local business and more in meeting

LEMOORE — With local businesses beginning to reopen, the Lemoore Chamber of Commerce held an informational meeting with Kings County Board of Supervisors Doug Verboon and Joe Neves on Friday morning.
President and CEO of the Lemoore Chamber of Commerce Amy Ward led the Coffee with the CEO discussion via a Zoom meeting where the supervisors touched on different topics from the start of the COVID-19 pandemic to the attestation and the next steps for the county.
When the initial wave of coronavirus swept through the United States, Verboon said the board wasn’t contacted by the government and they were receiving most of their information from the news.
“I was back in Washington DC when the pandemic started coming to light,” Verboon said. “We were unsure of what it was and a lot of us didn’t believe it at first.”
Neves complimented the quick action of Kings County when it came to the safety of the people with COVID-19.
“We are always continuously looking for these infectious illnesses and trying to get in front of them and I think that has been a real asset to Kings County,” Neves said. “We didn’t wait for the governor to pull the trigger. We were actually ahead of the curve by a couple of months.”
When California Governor Gavin Newsom released a four-stage plan to reopen the state, Verboon said the criteria was very strict and constantly changing. So much so that the county thought they would be unable to meet the governor’s metrics.
“We never thought we could meet them at all and that’s why we went ahead and opened up the county a week ago,” Verboon said.
Verboon also made it clear that the county never enforced the stay-at-home order because they wanted to give people an option to stay in business during the pandemic.
“We’re going let people live their lives and adjust the guidelines to their own business,” Verboon said. “We don’t want to hold businesses back in Kings County, but there are some guidelines you have to follow.”
Neves added that one of the challenges the county faced was the ever-changing information presented to them, while trying to combat the virus with limited testing supplies and staffing levels. Staff was cross-trained, the library helped with financial items, behavioral health joined physical health, and the sheriff’s department and DA investigators were also doing some of the surveillance, according to Neves.
“It’s really across the board effort around Ed Hill and the Kings County Health Department and they’ve really done a great job with a really skeleton crew to handle such a monumental undertaking,” Neves said. “When you stand here nine weeks later and look back, they really have covered a tremendous amount of ground and done a tremendous job for the people of Kings County.”
On Wednesday, Kings County submitted a revised attestation which was approved by the State of California. With the county now in an extended Stage 2, businesses are beginning to slowly reopen.
Resources have been placed on the Kings County website under a “Reopen Kings” link. Some of those resources include the current stage California is in, information on each stage, a checklist for businesses that are reopening, and a page with posters that can be printed out and placed in businesses' windows to showcase the safety procedures in place.
In addition to reopening businesses, Verboon said the next step is to get as many people tested as possible.
“We want to make sure that we don’t have a problem breakout and we proved that with our attestation,” Verboon said.
The testing facility, located at 1520 Kings County Drive, is currently open to public with an appointment. They are open Monday-Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and are offering tests regardless of insurance or immigration status. Those interested in getting tested can fill out an application online.
Neves would like to see people move from big box stores to local businesses in order to break up the large population of people currently visiting the bigger chain stores on a daily basis.
“It’s always been my assumption that if we have not had a problem in some of those big box stores, why don’t we decentralize that marketing population and get them back into our downtown areas and into our smaller, locally-owned industries,” Neves said.
The approximately 30-minute Zoom meeting can be viewed in its entirety on the Lemoore Chamber of Commerce’s Facebook page.
“As we open up, I just encourage our community to continue to be patient. A lot of businesses are going to have changes, they’re going to have policy and procedure changes, so things might move a little slower,” Ward said. “Shop local, get out there support our small businesses. Let’s all remember we are all in this together and we’re all trying to figure this out.”
Noe Garcia can be reached at (559) 583-2431 or ngarcia@hanfordsentinel.com. Follow Noe on Twitter at @noecarlosgarcia.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.