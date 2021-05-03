Kings County Board of Supervisors
Here are the regular agenda items that will be appearing in the meeting for the Kings County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday.
Kings County Behavioral Health – Lisa Lewis/UnChong Parry: A motion will be considered by the Board to declare May as Mental Health Matters Month in Kings County.
Kings County Department of Finance – Jim Erb: Consideration to prefund the 2021/22 Fiscal Year’s contributions to CalPERS and Safety, using proceeds from a 2% discount note purchases by the Kings County Investment Pool.
Kings County Public Department of Public Health: Considering the advanced hire of Nicholas Montoya as program manager.
Hanford City Council – general business
Parks and Community Services: Award of a contract to Advanced Exercise for the purchase of fitness equipment for the Longfield Center in the amount of $77,678.44 and approve the proposed fitness membership fee structure.
Parks and Community Services: Award of a contract to The National Fitness Campaign for the Fitness Court to be located at Hidden Valley Park and appropriation of $157,995 from the Park Impact Fee Fund.
Review of the proposed Process for Appointing a Council member and, if approved, direct staff to commence an appointment process as determined by the City Council.
A plan to replace Hanford City Councilmember John Draxler is also expected to be put forward.
