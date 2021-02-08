Stun gun used to arrest suspect after throwing rock at officer

VISALIA — At about 2:16 p.m. Jan. 30 officers contacted Bradley Thompson in the waterway near the 400 block of North Burke Street. During their contact, the suspect allegedly picked up a rock and hurled it at one of the officers, ultimately missing.
A stun gun was then deployed and the suspect continued to violently resist, according to police. The suspect was taken into custody.
After being medically cleared at a nearby hospital for the stun gun deployment, the suspect was booked in the Tulare County Pre-trial facility for charges of resisting arrest with violence and assault with a deadly weapon. There were no injuries to either officer in this incident.
