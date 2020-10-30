Students' experiment heads to space

CORCORAN — John Muir Middle School student scientists are continuing to earn their place in history by once again participating in the Student Spaceflight Experiments Program (SSEP).

A group of four students will have their experiment travel to the International Space Station, where astronauts will conduct the experiment in space while the students simultaneously conduct the same experiment here on Earth at John Muir Middle School.

“They aren’t middle school students anymore, they’re microgravity scientists,” Principal Dave Whitmore said.

JMMS is only one of 33 other communities totaling 29,300 students across the U.S., Canada and Brazil to be accepted into the Student Spaceflight Experiments Program that will participate in Mission 14 Apollo, honoring NASA’s Apollo missions to the moon.

The winning experiment, “Red Piranha Venus Flytrap Germination in Microgravity” was assembled on Oct. 28 by student scientists Aaron Dias, Steven Amador Sandoval, Adrian Vasquez and Blake Cabral with support from their previous science teacher, Keylee Navarro.

The purpose of the experiment is to see if the seeds of this plant will germinate in microgravity.

Navarro said all four students worked really hard at researching and determining their experiment. Initially, she said they were going to do the experiment on an eggplant, but realized astronauts already have food so they began to research other options.

The students discovered the Red Piranha Venus Flytrap is difficult to grow even on Earth, so Navarro said they figured if astronauts can grow it in space, then they can grow pretty much any type of plant up there.