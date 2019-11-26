HANFORD — Hopefully your Thanksgiving dinner doesn’t get cold as a storm system moves in the area this week.
Dan Harty, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Hanford, said a winter storm will come from the north and hit the Central Valley on Tuesday afternoon.
The storm will bring noticeable cooler temperatures, Harty said, with highs in the mid-50s and dropping down to upper-40s on Wednesday. He said Thanksgiving will be 10-15 degrees below normal temperature for this time of year — which is usually around 60 degrees.
Freeze warnings will be in place with some areas getting as low as 30 degrees.
Harty said the storm will also bring precipitation sometime between sunset and midnight Tuesday night. He said the rain will start off heavy Tuesday going into Wednesday, ending with isolated showers on Thursday.
While it is a late start to the rainy season — Hanford has received 0 inches of rain since the season began in July — Harty said the first storm will come down pretty heavily.
Total, Harty expects ½ to 2/3-inch of rain from the storm between Tuesday and Friday.
The storm will also impact higher elevations, with heavy snow expected in the Sierra Nevada and down to the foothills.
According to the office’s twitter page, total snow will reach 1 to 3 feet above 5,000 feet elevation, 6-12 inches from 3,000-5,000 feet elevation and several inches in the foothills as low as 1,000-2,000 feet elevation.
According to a media release from Scott Borgioli, chief meteorologist of WeatherAg, all mountain passes will be impacted during this time, including the Grapevine, Tehachapi, I-80, US 50, and I-5, among others. He said winds will also be a concern, with gusts of 35-50 mph possible at times over the passes.
The weather may make travel in these areas hazardous, so Harty encourages drivers to pay attention and be prepared for winter driving conditions. Borgioli said ice on valley roadways will be a concern as early as Friday morning due to low temperatures, but more likely Saturday morning.
For those traveling, Borgioli suggests packing a blanket or two, extra jackets, water, and some food in case of long delays.
As a reminder, Borgioli said if you’re cold, your pets are cold too.
“Don't leave pets outside overnight with these very cold low temperatures,” he advised.
