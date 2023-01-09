Hanford and much of the San Joaquin Valley were under a flood watch Monday as a deadly winter storm that pounded Central California dropped .79 inches of rain on the region, according to the National Weather Service.

Dan Harty, a meteorologist with the Hanford National Weather Service, said he expected the worst of the storm for Hanford came Monday, with lighter rainfall expected through Tuesday night.

The 7-day National Weather Service forecast predicts a break in the rain and cloudy skies Wednesday and Thursday, with a 30 percent chance of rain starting Friday night. Rain is likely Saturday, Sunday and Monday, which is Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

