Hanford and much of the San Joaquin Valley were under a flood watch Monday as a deadly winter storm that pounded Central California dropped .79 inches of rain on the region, according to the National Weather Service.
Dan Harty, a meteorologist with the Hanford National Weather Service, said he expected the worst of the storm for Hanford came Monday, with lighter rainfall expected through Tuesday night.
The 7-day National Weather Service forecast predicts a break in the rain and cloudy skies Wednesday and Thursday, with a 30 percent chance of rain starting Friday night. Rain is likely Saturday, Sunday and Monday, which is Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Hanford was under a wind advisory on Monday as well. Harty said wind gusts in Hanford reached 28 mph, with wind speeds reaching even higher numbers in other parts of the valley. Madera on Sunday observed wind speeds reaching up to 45 mph.
Central California saw multiple wind advisories in effect, and travel was not recommended for trailers, campers or permit loads on parts of Interstate 5. Southbound traffic on I-5 was reduced to one lane at the junction of State Route 33 and about 21 miles south of the Fresno/Merced county line at Manning Avenue because of flooding.
The National Weather Service recommended that drivers pay close attention to the weather and not drive through standing water.
To report flooding in the City of Hanford from 6 a.m. until 5 p.m., call the public works department at (559) 585-2550 or (559) 585-2551. After 5 p.m., call the Hanford Police Department at (559) 585-2540 and select option 1 for dispatch to report flooding.