Stories de Colores: Why does open talk about racism make some uncomfortable?

¡Buenos días folks! I hope you’re all staying safe and doing well. Grab your coffee or tea and get settled in, we’ve got some things to chat about.
It seems plenty of people were mad about my last article and the subject of racism in Kings County and that is fine, people have a right to be mad. Sit with that emotion, make space for it. What is it about what I wrote that makes you mad? Is it because racism is an uncomfortable subject?
If talking about racism that you don’t personally experience makes you uncomfortable, imagine how uncomfortable it is to experience it. If what makes you mad is that I had the audacity, then, like my mother-in-law always says, “You can get glad in the same pants you got mad in.”
I shared a community member’s lived experiences. I used her words. Her experiences are valid, whether you’ve had the same experience or not. She is not the only person I’ve heard refer to North Hanford as the “White” or nice side of town, either. Nobody is saying everyone who lives in North Hanford is racist or that everyone in Hanford is; just opening the dialogue about racism and experiences while living here.
If you’ve been reading this column from the beginning, then you know that the purpose of this column is to share stories from Black, Indigenous, People of Color (BIPOC) who live or have lived in Kings County so that we can talk about the things that go on, put ourselves in other people’s shoes, look beyond our personal experience and maybe learn something we didn’t know, ultimately moving our community forward in love, kindness, and inclusivity.
The amount of hate mail I received was disappointing but expected. The irony is that the comments and emails proved my point. I can’t share them due to explicit language, but my favorites were being told to that I’m a horrible reporter/ liberal media snowflake, to go back to Mexico and the one threatening to call ICE.
First, I am not a reporter and never claimed to be a journalist, just a guest columnist. Secondly, thank you, I look forward to going back to Mexico to visit, hopefully some of y'all can start wearing face masks and caring about others so that it is actually safe to travel.
Just because you have not experienced, seen or heard overt racism, it does not mean it doesn’t happen here. If you’re reading this and thinking, “I’m Hispanic/Black/Asian/ etc. and haven’t experienced this” then congratulations, I’m glad you haven’t.
Secondly, I’m sure that if I had never been a translator for my parents as a child or if I had never carried on a conversation in Spanish while out in public, then I also would’ve never experienced the things I have since I am white-passing and not as beautifully tan as I was growing up. Instead of denying or dismissing other people’s experiences you should reflect on why your experiences differ from other POC.
A friend and I had a conversation about how our experiences differed, here are the main differences we found that could have played a role in our different experiences. Her father found a better paying job and her and her siblings were able to go to schools that are deemed more desirable in our area, whereas my parents were migrant farmworkers who barely spoke the language and I did not attend any of those schools. It is a pretty loaded subject and I have limited space for my column, but I’ll touch more on that later.
Whether the subject matter ruffled your feathers or not, my column is doing just what I intended it to — sparking conversations around uncomfortable and important subjects.
For now, I will wish you all happy, safe, and healthy Holidays!
Ivette Stafforini is a business owner and community organizer based in Hanford.
Want to share your story? Have any questions? Email Ivette at: ivettestafforini@gmail.com
