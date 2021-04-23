Stories de Colores: Redistricting can ensure the community is heard

¡Buenos días folks! I hope you’re all doing well. Grab your cafecito and get settled, we have an important issue to chat about — redistricting.
Redistricting is the process of drawing new boundary lines that determine which Californians are represented by each elected official. It is done every 10 years right after the Census, this is one of the reasons why everyone being counted in the Census is so important.
Some of the boundaries that are redrawn are congressional district lines, county lines, city lines, school district lines, etc. It is important to redraw district lines because communities change; people are born, people die, people move in and out of their respective districts or state and areas that were once equal in population become unequal. How and where districts are drawn can shape communities’ ability to elect the representatives of their choice.
Districts must be made as equal in population as practicable so that communities have equal access to political representation. Changing the lines will change the relevant voters, and can change the identity, allegiance, and political priorities of a district’s representatives.
Redistricting has been used at times to exclude communities from political power. The process of redistricting starts with the census— every 10 years the entire US population is counted. The data from the census is used to draw new maps to account for population shifts across states and districts. Then reapportionment happens — this is the federal reallocation of House seats among states. This is done after the census to ensure seats are held by the states in proportion to their population.
The next step is CONGRESSIONAL REDISTRICTING. Drawing new boundaries that determine which voters are represented by each electoral district. When all the above is done and every person is counted, house seats are allocated and new boundaries are drawn according to new census data, THEN people are fairly represented.
Historically, legislators have drawn maps that allowed them to choose their voters rather than enabling voters to choose their representatives. This former system undermined the concept of fair representation.
The Redistricting Commission must follow these weighted criteria in this order when drawing district maps:
1. Equal population — Districts must be of equal population to comply with the US constitution.
2. Voting Rights Act — Districts must comply with the Voting Rights Act to ensure that minorities have an equal opportunity to elect representatives of their choice.
3. Contiguity— Districts must be drawn so that all parts of the district are connected to each other.
4. Communities of Interest— Districts must minimize the division of cities, countries, neighborhoods, and communities of interest to the extent possible.
5. Geographically Compact — Districts should be geographically compact such that nearby areas of populations are not bypassed for more distant populations. This requirement refers to density not shape.
6. Nesting Districts — Where practicable each Senate District should be comprised of two complete and adjacent Assembly Districts and Board of Equalization districts shall be comprised of 10 complete and adjacent State Senate Districts.
Why should you care about this? This process is going on RIGHT NOW, in fact the Kings County Board of Supervisors didn’t listen to their community. Please see the statement from Valley Voices, a local nonprofit organization that seeks to empower communities throughout the Central Valley to be counted, to vote and be heard, below and then let the KC Board of Supervisors know what you think.
“On Tuesday, March 23, 2021, the Kings County Board of Supervisors voted 4-1 to contract with National Demographics Corporation (NDC) as a consultant for the Kings County 2021 Redistricting project. District maps produced by NDC and its president, Dr. Douglas Johnson, have been found to favor non-minorities and Dr. Johnson’s testimony has been ruled untrustworthy by more than a dozen courts throughout the country.
"Although we are displeased with the Board’s decision to retain NDC, Valley Voices will nonetheless continue to work to ensure that new districts proposed by the Board are equitable, to verify that they accurately reflect our community’s ethnic population, and to promote every opportunity possible for equal and just representation for every Kings County resident. Dr. Johnson has repeatedly drawn and advocated as an expert witness for district lines that restrict the voice of minorities and which have exposed counties and school boards to exorbitant legal fees.
"Most recently, a three-judge panel in the case of Common Cause v. Lewis discredited Dr. Johnson’s testimony and summarized that in every court before which he appeared, said court has 'rejected his methodologies, analogies and conclusions.' The Common Cause court added: 'This Court joins those other courts.' Valley Voices presented the Board of Supervisors with a petition that included 85 signatures, requesting that NDC NOT be hired as the consultant for the 2021 decennial redistricting because of their President’s history. Valley Voices is disappointed that the Kings County Board of Supervisors chose not to listen to the Valley residents that voiced their concerns.
"We are hopeful that the Board of Supervisors will take into consideration the wishes of the citizens they represent and actively listen to community input on these conversations going forward. Valley Voices asks that no other entity in Kings County, including school boards and the city councils, contract with Dr. Johnson and NDC. Doing so otherwise will result in the adoption of NDC’s shameful and questionable tactics aimed at depriving our minority residents of their vote for a fair and representative government.”
Ivette Stafforini is a business owner and community organizer based in Hanford.
Want to share your story? Have any questions? Email Ivette at: ivettestafforini@gmail.com
