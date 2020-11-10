Stories de Colores: Questions from readers about immigration

¡Buenos días everyone! ¿Qué pasa? Grab your coffee and get settled in, we’ve got some things to discuss.
Like I mentioned in my last article, I will be responding to emails that have come in, let’s jump right in. First and foremost, I appreciate every single person who takes the time to read this column, whether they agree with me or not. I appreciate all the love and support that has filled my inbox; I also appreciate the mail from folks who do not agree with me. I started this column to open the dialogue and that’s exactly what I intend to do. I received an email from someone we’ll call “BB.” His email reads:
“It only took 1 year to get my wife here from the Philippines. I think the reason it takes 5 to do it the legal way is that there is too much illegal immigration. Just because the country you were born in is next to a great country with a weak border and a good economy does not make illegal immigration right.
When one enters the US illegally, it is too easy to do other illegal things, like get health care and food stamps and welfare for free. Us Americas pay for you to steal that from us.”
B, I am SO glad that your wife was able to emigrate to the US from the Philippines and that it was able to happen in such short amount of time. I’m not sure exactly what your circumstances were, so I’ll address things I know are fact. The amount of time it takes to become a permanent resident (aka get your green card) is directly related to what type of visa you’ll be applying for or your eligibility status. In your wife’s case, it was through being an immediate family member of a US citizen. If you are an immediate relative of a U.S. citizen, you can become a lawful permanent resident (get a Green Card) based on your family relationship if you meet certain eligibility requirements. You are an immediate relative if you are the: spouse of a US citizen; unmarried child under 21 years of age of a US citizen; or parent of a US citizen (if the US citizen is 21 years of age or older and meets the income requirements to support themselves and you) even then there are certain criteria you both must meet. This is the fastest and easiest way to become a permanent resident, but it can still be costly. The current filing fees for this type of application are: $1,140 (form I-485) + $85 (biometrics fee) + Costs/co-pay for Doctor visit + cost of immunizations and TB skin test + cost of x-ray/labs if you have a reaction to the TB test; additionally most folks will choose to hire an immigration attorney to advise and file forms correctly for them (if you make a mistake your application will be denied and will lose all your money).
For a family who wants to emigrate to the US with no family or petitioner for them it is nearly impossible, the cost alone per person is astronomical when you’re coming from a third world country and earning exponentially less than US minimum wage. To put this in perspective, $1.00 US = $20.53 MX pesos, do the math for a family; not a single person. Asylum is also an option depending on where you’re coming from and what the situation is, and currently asylum seekers are being detained at legal ports of entry, detained, separated from their children and being detained indefinitely or being deported back to a country where their lives are in definite danger. In most cases folks who don’t have family, employer petitioning for them or qualify as a special immigrant there is NO pathway for them to legally come here, they take the chance because their only options are try, starve or be killed.
No immigrant comes here to steal any benefits from you, that is fake news. Undocumented immigrants are not eligible to receive cash aid or food stamps, only legal US residents. If you would like more information or want to fact check me feel free to look up the information I provided at:
I hope that offers some clarification. Join us next time for more open and honest dialogue.
Ivette Stafforini is a business owner and community organizer based in Hanford.
Want to share your story? Have any questions? Email Ivette at: ivettestafforini@gmail.com
