Stores, individuals cited during tobacco sting

HANFORD — Several individuals and retail establishments were cited recently for purchasing or selling tobacco to minors, Hanford Police Department officials said.
On Feb. 17, members of the HPD’s Problem Orientated Policing (POP) Team and Investigations Unit conducted a Minor Decoy and Shoulder Tap operation targeting business who sell tobacco products and individuals who purchase or provide tobacco to minors under the age of 21.
Officials said underage minor decoys (18 years old) were sent into retail establishments and attempted to purchase tobacco products from the clerks.
Police said four retail establishments sold tobacco products to the minor decoys. They said the clerks were cited for a violation of selling tobacco to a person under 21 years of age. Officials said civil action may be taken against the retail establishments for unfair competition law by the Kings County District Attorney's Office.
I addition, police said underage minor decoys were sent to retail tobacco establishments, where they asked adults who were patrons to purchase them tobacco products.
The below retail establishments sold tobacco to the minor decoys, and the clerk was cited.
- Valero Kings Gas, 1201 W. Lacey Blvd.
- 7-11, 395 N. 11th Ave.
- El Rey Super Mercado, 10833 W. Hanford Armona Rd.
- Ace Liquor, 756 E. Lacey Blvd.
During the operation, officers said two individuals were cited for purchasing or providing tobacco to a person under 21 years of age:
- Jesus Garcia Perez, 23.
- Alejandro Fernandez, 24. In addition to this citation, Fernandez was cited for driving without a license and for being in possession of cocaine.
If you are aware of a retail establishment selling tobacco to minors under 21 years of age, contact the Hanford Police Departments POP Team at 585-4701 with the information.
The Hanford Police Department was the recipient of the California Department of Justice Proposition 56 Tobacco Grant Program. These grant funds will support programs to reduce illegal tobacco sales, particularly to minors.
Funded activities will identify and target problematic tobacco retailers, assign officers to monitor tobacco use by minors at local events, conduct enforcement operations, conduct retailer education classes, conduct tobacco retail inspections, evaluate current practices, retailer training programs, decoy operations, youth outreach and prevention programs, tobacco retail license inspections and more.