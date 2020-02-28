Stores, individuals cited during tobacco sting

HANFORD — Several individuals and retail establishments were cited recently for purchasing or selling tobacco to minors, Hanford Police Department officials said.

On Feb. 17, members of the HPD’s Problem Orientated Policing (POP) Team and Investigations Unit conducted a Minor Decoy and Shoulder Tap operation targeting business who sell tobacco products and individuals who purchase or provide tobacco to minors under the age of 21.

Officials said underage minor decoys (18 years old) were sent into retail establishments and attempted to purchase tobacco products from the clerks.

Police said four retail establishments sold tobacco products to the minor decoys. They said the clerks were cited for a violation of selling tobacco to a person under 21 years of age. Officials said civil action may be taken against the retail establishments for unfair competition law by the Kings County District Attorney's Office.

I addition, police said underage minor decoys were sent to retail tobacco establishments, where they asked adults who were patrons to purchase them tobacco products.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-606-0605 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The below retail establishments sold tobacco to the minor decoys, and the clerk was cited.