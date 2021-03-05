You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Stolen vehicle found in orchard, one arrested for multiple charges
0 comments

Stolen vehicle found in orchard, one arrested for multiple charges

  • Updated
  • 0

VISALIA — On Feb. 23 at 3:45 a.m., officers patrolling the area of East Walnut Avenue — west of Avenue 148 — located an occupied vehicle blacked out in an orchard.

The 2006 Chevy truck had been reported stolen. The occupant, Elijah Evans, 29, was taken into custody without incident. Evans is on PRCS (Post Release Community Supervision) and allegedly had a loaded rifle on his lap.

Evans was booked at the Tulare County Adult Pre-Trial Facility on charges related to possessing a stolen vehicle, felon in possession of a firearm, felon in possession of ammunition, and unlawful carrying of a concealed weapon in a vehicle.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Steve Bettencourt
Obituaries

Steve Bettencourt

Steve Bettencourt, loving husband, father, and grandfather, passed away on Tuesday, February 16, 2021 at the age of 67.

Kings County Bookings
News

Kings County Bookings

  • Updated

The following is taken from the Kings County Sheriff’s office media report. Those appearing as “arrested” have only been arrested on suspicion…

David R. Snell
Obituaries

David R. Snell

David R. Snell, 72, of Lemoore passed away February 9th in Scottsdale AZ. Dave is survived by his wife Barbara of 40 years; his children Frank…

Josephine S. Baiz
Obituaries

Josephine S. Baiz

  • Updated

Josephine S. Baiz passed away peacefully on Friday February 19, 2021. Josephine was born to parents Juan and Catalina Hernandez Sepeda on Nove…

News

Two arrested for firearms, warrant

  • Updated

VISALIA — On Feb. 18, at 8:54 p.m., officers with the Special Enforcement Unit observed a group walking near the intersection of Houston and S…

Obituaries

Linda Gray

  • Updated

Linda Gray, 71 passed away peacefully January 1, 2021 in Hanford, Ca. Linda was born to William & Wanda Baker, Oct. 18, 1949 in Santa Rosa Ca.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News