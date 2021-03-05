Stolen vehicle found in orchard, one arrested for multiple charges

VISALIA — On Feb. 23 at 3:45 a.m., officers patrolling the area of East Walnut Avenue — west of Avenue 148 — located an occupied vehicle blacked out in an orchard.
The 2006 Chevy truck had been reported stolen. The occupant, Elijah Evans, 29, was taken into custody without incident. Evans is on PRCS (Post Release Community Supervision) and allegedly had a loaded rifle on his lap.
Evans was booked at the Tulare County Adult Pre-Trial Facility on charges related to possessing a stolen vehicle, felon in possession of a firearm, felon in possession of ammunition, and unlawful carrying of a concealed weapon in a vehicle.
