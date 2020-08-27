State's unified support team visits Kings County

HANFORD — The state’s unified support team had a series of meetings in Kings County last week and local officials hope this is a step in the right direction to getting the county open and resuming normal lives again.
The team, sent by Gov. Gavin Newsom to help evaluate on-the-ground needs and develop strategies to reduce COVID-19 transmission rates, was in Kings County on Aug. 20-21. The team met with local public health, emergency, medical, public safety, education, community and business organizations in two full days of meetings.
“It was a very long but productive meeting,” Ed Hill, director of the Kings County Department of Public Health, said during the Kings County Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday morning.
Hill said he made it clear to the state team that some big issues in the county include a dwindling budget in the public health department and the county as a whole, as well as a staffing shortage.
“We can’t wait to see the plan that they produce, as well as have continued dialogue with them and continue to move forward with this,” Hill said.
Reached by phone Wednesday, Doug Verboon, chairman of the board, said he attended three separate sessions and was able to speak to the team during one of those sessions.
Verboon said he expressed to the team that the state needs to give more control back to the county so it can do what it needs to do to get open, while also keeping the virus from spreading.
Verboon, along with many other local officials, have grown frustrated with the restrictions on both people and businesses. He said forcing businesses to shut down was uncalled for.
Sue Sorensen, a Hanford City Councilmember, agreed. Sorensen was able to attend one of the sessions with the team and said she tried to get them to understand how the shutdowns have impacted local small business.
“We felt like it was unfair how they were targeting small business and they didn’t have any reasons to say that those were problematic businesses,” Sorensen said Wednesday, giving the example of hair salons and restaurants.
Sorensen said these businesses, as well as with places like churches and schools, should be allowed to operate just like other sectors have been allowed to. She said it’s not fair to pick on businesses that can’t fight back.
“There’s got to be fairness about how they’re all treated,” she said. “We have to get back to life and it’s not OK to make one pay any greater price than the other.”
Verboon said the team heard all of the speakers’ concerns and took notes, but there was not much dialogue back from the team.
“I hope they listened,” Verboon said. “Hopefully they got a good balance of what our message was and we can change direction of where we’re going with this.”
As far as what he gleaned from the meeting, Verboon said the virus is expected to be around for a while and the state wants the county to begin thinking creatively about what it can do to move forward.
“Give us an opportunity to be creative, then,” Verboon said. “Don’t cite businesses for being open. Don’t stop people from living at all.”
Overall, Verboon said he believes the meetings were a step in the right direction and he’s glad to see COVID-19 numbers coming down across the state.
“I just want to get back to normal,” he said. “We need to start focusing on our livelihood and the normalcy of our lives.”
