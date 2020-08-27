State's unified support team visits Kings County

HANFORD — The state’s unified support team had a series of meetings in Kings County last week and local officials hope this is a step in the right direction to getting the county open and resuming normal lives again.

The team, sent by Gov. Gavin Newsom to help evaluate on-the-ground needs and develop strategies to reduce COVID-19 transmission rates, was in Kings County on Aug. 20-21. The team met with local public health, emergency, medical, public safety, education, community and business organizations in two full days of meetings.

“It was a very long but productive meeting,” Ed Hill, director of the Kings County Department of Public Health, said during the Kings County Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday morning.

Hill said he made it clear to the state team that some big issues in the county include a dwindling budget in the public health department and the county as a whole, as well as a staffing shortage.

“We can’t wait to see the plan that they produce, as well as have continued dialogue with them and continue to move forward with this,” Hill said.

Reached by phone Wednesday, Doug Verboon, chairman of the board, said he attended three separate sessions and was able to speak to the team during one of those sessions.

Verboon said he expressed to the team that the state needs to give more control back to the county so it can do what it needs to do to get open, while also keeping the virus from spreading.

Verboon, along with many other local officials, have grown frustrated with the restrictions on both people and businesses. He said forcing businesses to shut down was uncalled for.