State’s unified support teams head to Kings County

HANFORD — In order to support and boost on-the-ground efforts to reduce COVID-19 transmission rates, the state has deployed unified support teams into the eight Central Valley counties. One of the teams will be in Kings County for meetings on Thursday and Friday.
In July, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced $52 million for Central Valley counties — Kings, Tulare, Fresno, Kern, San Joaquin, Stanislaus, Merced and Madera — to help expand disease investigation, contact tracing and quarantine efforts.
In addition, the state decided to deploy three unified support teams to these counties, which officials said have experienced increased cases and hospitalizations.
According to a press release from the state, teams will work side by side with local public health, emergency, medical, community and business organizations to evaluate on-the-ground needs and develop strategies and interventions to address them.
Officials said the teams will review data and look at outbreaks in factories and congregate settings, such as long-term care facilities and agricultural workplaces, where individuals may be exposed to COVID-19.
The team deployed to Kings County is scheduled for a full day of private meetings on both Thursday and Friday. They will hear from many sectors, including the hospital, education, public safety, NAS Lemoore, public transit, community based organizations, behavioral health, human services, chambers of commerce, courts, district attorney and agriculture.
Representatives from the city of Hanford will get some time on Thursday morning to talk to the team about the critical issues facing the city.
When discussing the upcoming support team meetings during their regular meeting Tuesday night, Hanford City Council members made it clear that getting local small businesses open as soon as possible and as safely as possible is their main concern.
“We need to get this team to better understand the issues we are facing and what strategies and resources that they need to bring to assist us — and that’s to help us get our businesses open,” Councilmember Sue Sorensen said.
Sorensen said protocols to slow the spread have been implemented, so forcing gyms, restaurants, churches and salons to have outside services is not a solution to the problem.
While both the city and the county have offered small business assistance grants, council members agreed that it’s just not enough in most cases to keep these mostly family-run businesses afloat.
“This cannot go on for three more months,” Sorensen continued. “This has got to be addressed very, very soon.”
City Manager Mario Cifuentez and Vice Mayor Francisco Ramirez will be the city’s representatives during the unified support team meeting.
The reporter can be reached at julissazavala@hanfordsentinel.com
