State’s unified support teams head to Kings County

HANFORD — In order to support and boost on-the-ground efforts to reduce COVID-19 transmission rates, the state has deployed unified support teams into the eight Central Valley counties. One of the teams will be in Kings County for meetings on Thursday and Friday.

In July, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced $52 million for Central Valley counties — Kings, Tulare, Fresno, Kern, San Joaquin, Stanislaus, Merced and Madera — to help expand disease investigation, contact tracing and quarantine efforts.

In addition, the state decided to deploy three unified support teams to these counties, which officials said have experienced increased cases and hospitalizations.

According to a press release from the state, teams will work side by side with local public health, emergency, medical, community and business organizations to evaluate on-the-ground needs and develop strategies and interventions to address them.

Officials said the teams will review data and look at outbreaks in factories and congregate settings, such as long-term care facilities and agricultural workplaces, where individuals may be exposed to COVID-19.

The team deployed to Kings County is scheduled for a full day of private meetings on both Thursday and Friday. They will hear from many sectors, including the hospital, education, public safety, NAS Lemoore, public transit, community based organizations, behavioral health, human services, chambers of commerce, courts, district attorney and agriculture.

Representatives from the city of Hanford will get some time on Thursday morning to talk to the team about the critical issues facing the city.