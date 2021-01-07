State public health order issued to address hospital surge

HANFORD — Amidst what health officials are calling an “exponential surge” in COVID-19 cases and increased hospitalizations due to the disease, the state has issued an order to address hospital surge.

A press release from the Kings County Department of Public Health released Wednesday said California’s Public Health Officer and Director, Tomás J. Aragón, M.D., Dr.P.H., issued an order on Tuesday for hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers to delay certain elective surgeries in order to prioritize services to those who are sickest.

Health officials said the recent surge in COVID-19 cases has impacted the availability of Intensive Care Unit beds and stretched staffing resources thin.

“Immediate action is necessary to preserve resources, to help prevent the need to adopt crisis standards of care, and to ensure that hospitals can continue to care for critically ill Californians suffering from COVID-19 as well as other life-threatening conditions,” stated a press release from the California Department of Public Health.

The order affects hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers in a county that is in a region that has 0% ICU availability under the Regional Stay at Home Order and the CDPH calculation of the ICU availability for that county is 10% or less.

According to CDPH, Kings County has no open ICU beds as of Thursday and the San Joaquin Valley region as a whole has had 0% ICU availability since mid-December.

Facilities in these counties are directed to categorize elective surgeries using the Elective Surgery Acuity Scale from St. Louis University and suggested by the American College of Surgeons.