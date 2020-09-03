You are the owner of this article.
State modifies reopening framework
On Monday, the state adjusted the industry sector framework into a tiered system called "Blueprint for a Safer Economy." Under the readjusted model, industries may open based on what risk tier their county is in. Kings County is in the purple Widespread tier.

 Kings County Department of Public Health

HANFORD — After seven weeks of additional mandated closures of indoor operations for specific business sectors in counties on the state’s monitoring list, the state has modified these restrictions and readjusted its model.

Monday, the state announced a new tiered system called “Blueprint for a Safer Economy.” Under this readjusted model, industries may open based on what risk tier their county is in.

There are four tiers, including Widespread (Tier 1), Substantial (Tier 2), Moderate (Tier 3) and Minimal (Tier 4).

According to a public health bulletin from the Kings County Department of Public Health, this framework lays out the measures that each county must meet, based on indicators that capture disease burden, testing and health equity.

The Widespread tier is the most restrictive tier, and is the tier Kings County is currently in.

Effective Monday, counties in the Widespread tier may open some businesses and activities with modifications, including all retail, shopping centers at maximum 25% capacity, and hair salons and barbershops indoors.

Schools in counties in the Widespread tier are not permitted to reopen for in-person instruction, unless they receive a waiver from their local health department for TK-6 grades.

Counties must meet the metrics of the next, less restrictive, tier for a minimum of 21 days before industries included in that tier may open. Counties may only move one tier at a time and there is a 21-day mandatory wait-time between moves.

Using the state blueprint, activities and businesses that have a lower risk of spreading COVID-19 are allowed to open sooner. Higher-risk activities or businesses aren’t allowed until later tiers.

For questions or more information, call KCDPH Environmental Health Services at (559) 584-1411. For more information on the state’s blueprint and existing industry guidance, visit https://covid19.ca.gov/industry-guidance/ or https://covid19.ca.gov/safer-economy/.

