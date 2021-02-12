State-mandated MyTurn website coming to Kings County

HANFORD — A new way for residents to schedule COVID-19 vaccine appointments will be available soon in Kings County.

On Thursday, the Kings County Department of Public Health announced it will transition to the state-mandated MyTurn, a website platform used to schedule vaccine appointments online.

The California Department of Public Health piloted the website in two Southern California counties and is now working on its implementation across the state.

Currently, only health care workers in Phase 1A and individuals 65 and older from Phase 1B of the state’s Vaccinate All 58 tiered system are eligible to schedule appointments through MyTurn.

KCDPH officials said the system will allow for appointment scheduling among additional populations as more vaccines become available.

MyTurn will allow patients to search for vaccine clinics near them and either schedule their appointment online, or call in to get assistance with scheduling and registration. It also includes an interest survey feature so residents can be notified via email or text when they are eligible for the vaccine.

“At this time, KCDPH and Aria Community Health will be closing waitlists in anticipation of the change,” officials said in a press release, adding both agencies are manually scheduling patients from the waitlist because MyTurn does not have a waitlist feature and will open appointments to all eligible individuals at once.

An exact date for the implementation of the MyTurn website was not available.

To learn more about MyTurn, or to sign up for notifications, visit www.covid19.ca.gov/vaccines.