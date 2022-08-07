CalMatters7.PNG

Sheep graze near solar panels at the Kettleman City Power solar farm, built in Kings County in 2013. The sheep are allowed to graze on dry grass that could pose a fire hazard. 

 Larry Valenzuela, CalMatters/CatchLight Local

Kings County Supervisor Joe Neves guided his pickup to a stop next to a long line of chain-link fencing. On one side of a gravel road stood row after row of glinting solar panels. The automated mirrors pivot and turn, following the sun in its daily path across the Central Valley sky.

Neves, a big man with a wispy Santa Claus beard, was showing off the county’s newest mega solar power project, still under construction on 1,600 acres. A state-of-the-art facility, it includes powerful batteries to store and deliver power after the sun sets.

This solar plant in King County is one of the scores of new renewable energy puzzle pieces across the state considered vital to California’s transition to cleaner electricity and its pursuit of climate change solutions.

CalMatters6.PNG

Kings County District 1 Supervisor Joe Neves says his county expedites renewable energy projects in a special solar zone. 
CalMatters4.PNG

Kings County is home to several solar farms in its 40,000-acre solar zone. 
CalMatters3.PNG

An electrical substation is under construction in Kings County as part of a solar project. 
CalMatters5.PNG

The small Kettleman City Power solar farm provides 21 megawatts of electricity. 

This article was originally published by CalMatters. You can read more of their coverage of California state government on CalMatters.org.

