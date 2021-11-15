Winged warning: Migrating birds hit hard by California’s drought

Craig Isola, deputy manager of U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service’s Sacramento River National Wildlife Refuge, said the health of birds is the m…

Julie Cart joined CalMatters as a projects and environment reporter in 2016 after a long career at the Los Angeles Times, where she held many positions: sportswriter, national correspondent and environment reporter. In 2009 she and colleague Bettina Boxall won the Pulitzer Prize for Explanatory Reporting for their series on wildfires in the West.