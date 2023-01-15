TikTok exhibition photo
Visitors pass the TikTok exhibition stands at the Gamescom computer gaming fair in Cologne, Germany on Aug. 25, 2022.

 

 
 Martin Meissner, AP Photo

President Biden signed a law banning nearly 4 million federal employees from having TikTok on their government phones, over national security concerns. This week, New Jersey and Ohio joined at least 20 other states in restricting access to TikTok, amid fears that the Chinese government could use the app to spy on Americans.  

Will California jump on the TikTok ban bandwagon? 

While the state often leads on the policy frontier, not so much on regulating social media companies, many of which make their home in California.

