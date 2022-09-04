 Skip to main content
Welcome to the Age of Fire: California wildfires explained

Describing California’s wildfires means running out of modifiers, adjectives and apocalyptic images. There are no more words. 

The state’s fires have become so unpredictable and extreme that new words were invented: firenado, gigafire, fire siege — even fire pandemic.

The landscape is getting hotter, and sooner, in more places. And it’s drier, for longer, all over the state. California now has 78 more annual “fire days” — when conditions are ripe for fires to spark — than 50 years ago. When is California’s wildfire season? It is now almost year-round.

