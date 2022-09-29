Congressman David Valadao (CA-21) introduced the Working to Advance Tangible and Effective Reforms (WATER) for California Act to Congress this week.
The bill focuses on operational stability, infrastructure, and accountability to bring more water to the Central Valley and Valadao was joined in introducing the legisation by the entire California Republican delegation.
“For too long, the Central Valley has suffered from devastating drought conditions, unfair water allocations, and a gross mismanagement of the water we do have by Sacramento bureaucrats and environmentalists,” said Valadao. “This bill will bring more water to the farmers, businesses, and rural communities in the Valley and throughout California, doing everything possible to survive this devastating drought. I promised my constituents that I would fight to secure a reliable and clean supply of water for our communities. This legislation would do just that.”
The legislation promotes water conveyance through the Sacramento-San Joaquin River Delta, consistent with the Endangered Species Act, and advances key surface water infrastructure projects.
“The key long-term solutions for California’s water challenges involve restoring regulatory sanity to our water management regime and building the water storage and conveyance infrastructure necessary to supply our state with reliable and affordable water. The WATER for California Act will help make those solutions a reality,” said Rep. Ken Calvert (CA-42).
Among other provisions, the WATER for California Act requires the Central Valley Project (CVP) and State Water Project (SWP) be operated consistent with the 2019 regulations, which were independently peer-reviewed and informed by the most accurate, best available science, but allows modification under certain circumstances.
“For too long, farmers, ranchers, and municipalities have suffered from the gross mismanagement of California’s water by Washington and Sacramento. These unforced errors have led to drastic allocation cuts, fallow fields, perished livestock, tainted drinking water, and reduced water levels in reservoirs we rely on for fire suppression,” said Rep. Doug LaMalfa (CA-01).
The bill also will help to ensure CVP and SWP water stakeholders receive the water they contract and pay for as well as provides eligibility for funding for the Shasta Enlargement Project. The Shasta Enlargement Project is the most per acre/foot cost-effective water storage project in California, but the infrastructure bill explicitly excludes any of the $1.15 billion allocated for storage projects from going to the Shasta Project.
Additionally the bill is designed to reauthorizes the successful surface water storage project program and coordinated operations of the CVP and SWP established by the WIIN Act.
“By systematically reining in and reforming a host of damaging government policies, this bill will take a major step toward ending the Central Valley water crisis and finally guaranteeing a stable water supply for our struggling families, farmers, and communities,” said Rep. Connie Conway (CA-22).