VISALIA — Visalia Unified School District, the California Health Collaborative, Visalia Police Department and the Tulare County Office of Education are joining forces to inform parents and community members about vape-use among teenagers.
The presentation, followed by questions and answers, will be held at the El Diamante High School Theater from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 24.
“The industry is constantly creating new ways to hide evidence of the dangers of vaping, and as a nation we are seeing tragic loss of life due to vaping,” noted Frank Escobar, director of student services for Visalia Unified School District. “It’s critically important that parents become more aware, know what to look for, and be prepared to address it with their child.”
The health impacts of vaping are very real, Escobar added, with 18 known deaths and over 1,000 known sudden pulmonary cases nationwide. According to a study commissioned by Congress, teens and young adults are much more likely to become addicted to the nicotine from vaping and vaping devices release toxic substances. Vape devices can look like cigarettes, cigars, pipes, USB sticks or small cell phones.
“We have now seen kids vaping through the drawstrings of their hoodies,” he added. “The industry is very creative but the harmful impacts on our kids are very real.”
For more information regarding the presentation, contact Frank Escobar, 559-730-7570 or email fescobar@vusd.org.
