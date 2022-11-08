Californians on Tuesday voted to allow a law banning flavored tobacco products such as menthol cigarettes and strawberry gummy vaping juice to go into effect.
With about a quarter of the ballots counted, Proposition 31 won handily with 76.5% of the vote.
A campaign funded by tobacco giants, including R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. and Philip Morris USA, had effectively blocked the law passed two years ago. The $20 million campaign gathered enough signatures to put the issue on the statewide ballot.
Supporters of the ban, who included doctors, child welfare advocates and the state’s dominant Democratic Party, said the law was necessary to put a stop to the staggering rise in teen smoking.
Supporters of the ban said the victory will save lives and money on tobacco-related health care costs.
“Voters have overwhelmingly decided to protect kids from being lured into a lifetime of addiction to nicotine,” Lindsey Freitas of the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids said in a statement. “And it sets a powerful example for other states and cities, as well as the FDA, which has proposed nationwide regulations prohibiting menthol cigarettes and flavored cigars.”
Tobacco companies had pushed hard to keep from being shut out of a large portion of California’s vast market. California’s Republican party also opposed the ban, saying it would cause a giant loss in tax revenue. The independent Legislative Analyst’s Office estimated it could cost the state tens of millions of dollars to around $100 million annually.
California becomes the second state in the nation, after Massachusetts, to enact a ban prohibiting the sale of all flavored tobacco products, including menthol cigarettes. A number of California cities, including Los Angeles and San Diego, already enacted their own bans.
It’s already illegal for retailers to sell tobacco to anyone under 21. But advocates of the ban said flavored cigarettes and vaping cartridges were still too easy for teens to obtain. The ban doesn't make it a crime to possess such products but retailers who sold them to kids could be fined up to $250.
The ban, which passed the Legislature with bipartisan support, also prohibits the sale of pods for vape pens, tank-based systems and chewing tobacco, with exceptions made for hookahs, some cigars and loose-leaf tobacco.
In other returns, with 34% of state precincts partially reporting results, Prop. 1, adding the constitutional right to reproductive freedom, was passing with 69%, or 2.8 million yes votes, to 1.3 million for no.
Prop. 26, to allow sports wagering on Tribal lands, failed with over 70% of the ballots Tuesday night against the measure. Prop. 27, allowing online sports wagering outside of Tribal lands, was failing with only 16% of votes, or 672,183, for it, and 84%, or 3.6 million, votes against it.
Prop. 30, adding regulations to kidney dialysis clinics, failed with 69.7% of the votes against it while Prop. 30, funding electric vehicles and wildfire programs, was also failing, with 56.95 of votes against it.
Californians approve big funding boost for arts education
California voters on Tuesday approved a ballot measure backed by a celebrity lineup that included Barbra Streisand and Los Angeles-born rappers will.i.am and Dr. Dre that could pump as much as $1 billion a year from the state’s general fund into arts education.
The measure had faced no organized opposition, a rarity. With about a quarter of the ballots counted, Proposition 28 won handily with 75.8% of the vote. It will require the state to provide the equivalent of 1% of California’s state funding for public schools from pre-kindergarten through 12th grade for the arts.
Supporters said it would benefit public school programs that go beyond the traditional art, theater, dance and music classes to include graphic design, computer coding, animation, music composition and script writing.
Despite California's vibrant arts and music scene that has given the world everything from Hollywood to surf rock, fewer than a quarter of its public schools have a full-time arts or music education teacher, and some schools offer no such classes at all.
The measure will send 30% of the earmarked money to low-income school districts, which have a large number of Black and Latino students.
It was backed by everyone from Austin Beutner, the former superintendent of the Los Angeles Unified School District, to the Los Angeles County Business Federation.
Some critics had expressed concerns about earmarking more money from the state’s general fund when California faces many other challenges, from homelessness to wildfires.