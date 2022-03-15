Tuesday, Congressman David G. Valadao led the entire California House Republican Delegation in a letter to Governor Gavin Newsom requesting he temporarily suspend the California gas tax. Yesterday, the California State Assembly held a vote on suspending California’s gas tax for half a year, which failed on a party-line vote.
“Yesterday the Democratic supermajority in California had an opportunity to provide real relief to hardworking California families who are struggling with record-breaking gas prices,” said Congressman Valadao. “It is unfortunate they chose not to put more money back into the pockets of Californians by suspending the gas tax. I will continue leading with my colleagues in Congress to provide real relief to Central Valley families who are struggling to pay for basic necessities.”
In the letter, the lawmakers wrote:
“Even as prices skyrocket, California continues to tax gasoline at 51.1 cents per gallon. This, in conjunction with other taxes and fees, results in Californians paying the highest price per gallon in the country.”
They cited California’s current budget surplus to offset any lost revenue from a suspension of the tax:
“While we understand the state gas tax is an important funding source for several programs, we also believe California’s projected budget surplus of $31 billion is enough to sustain these programs through a temporary suspension.”
Congressman Valadao was joined in the letter by the entire California Republican Delegation including Leader Kevin McCarthy (CA-23), Reps. Darrell Issa (CA-50), Ken Calvert (CA-42), Young Kim (CA-39), Mike Garcia (CA-25), Tom McClintock (CA-4), Michelle Steel (CA-48), Jay Obernolte (CA-08), and Doug LaMalfa (CA-01).