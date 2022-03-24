The California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) has revoked the license of the University Deli Liquor store located at 1752 East Barstow Avenue in Fresno after it reportedly sold alcohol to a minor who was injured in a deadly DUI crash near Hoover High School.
A Target Responsibility for Alcohol Connected Emergencies (TRACE) investigation by the ABC and Fresno Police Department (FPD) was opened immediately after the crash to trace the source of the alcohol that was reportedly consumed by the minor on the night of the crash.
After ABC completed its investigation and determined that the store sold alcohol to the minor, the owner of the store signed an agreement accepting the penalty of revocation, with revocation stayed for 180 days to allow for the transfer of the license to a new owner, according to a press release. Alcohol sales are prohibited until the license is transferred.
In addition to the license revocation, ABC agents arrested employee Hassan Israr Mian, of Fresno, who is accused of selling alcohol to a 16-year-old minor. Fresno police officers responded to the single-vehicle crash and said seven passengers were in the car, all of them under 21 years of age.
The FPD identified the driver of the vehicle as a 17-year-old minor and notified the ABC. After receiving notification, the ABC initiated a TRACE investigation to determine the source of the alcohol.
“Preventing youth access to alcohol and protecting communities from the dangers associated with these violations is a priority for ABC,” said ABC Director Eric Hirata. “ABC licensees must remain vigilant and carefully check identifications to prevent minors from gaining access to alcohol at their establishments.”
ABC’s TRACE program is made possible by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. The grant provides funding for in-depth ABC investigations of serious incidents involving alcohol and minors, including car crashes.