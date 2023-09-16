071123-CSU-Rally_TS_CM_0483.jpg
People attended a rally against tuition hikes, including students, instructors, and union members, at the California State University Chancellor’s office in Long Beach on July 11.

 Ted Soqui for CalMatters

The California State University system voted today to raise tuition 6% annually for the next five years, a decision that seemed destined when its leaders revealed in May that Cal State brings in far less revenue than it needs to educate its nearly half a million students.

The system’s board of trustees voted 15 to 5 to approve the hikes, choosing financial stability over the collective outcry of students and the faculty union that denounced the move.

The Cal State “is a dream engine” but approving tuition hikes is a “nightmare scenario,” said Cal State trustee Jose Antonio Vargas, who ultimately voted for the increases.

