Results of the first West Coast auction of offshore wind energy leases Tuesday brought bids totaling $425.6 million from three companies for the three sections of the Morro Bay Wind Energy Area, according to the U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management.

The provisional winners, including those for the two sections of the Humboldt Wind Energy Area, were announced by BOEM on Wednesday. With the Humboldt bids added to those for Morro Bay, the auction total was $757.1 million.

Almost immediately, 25 Central Coast leaders representing two counties, six cities, five educational institutions, two employment agencies, six chambers of commerce and several other organizations and agencies signed a joint letter to the companies.

