The drug overdose crisis has evolved from good to bad

Between 2017 and 2018, the number of overdose deaths overall decreased by 4%, which was the first significant decrease in 25 years. However, by 2019 it began to increase, and nearly 72,000 Americans died of a drug overdose, which is an increase of 5%; it has gone from good to bad. As of 2020 and amid the pandemic, drug overdose deaths have increased an average of 13% so far this year over last year.
During 2017 and 2018, synthetic opioids were the cause of most of these overdose deaths creating a 10% increase. Synthetic overdose deaths increased in 2018 per the CDC. Opioids were involved in more than 46,000 drug overdose deaths in 2018. Synthetic opioids were involved in more than 31,335 overdose deaths in 2018. The death rates with synthetic opioids increased in the large central metro, large fringe metro, medium metro, and small metro counties.
The drug overdose crisis has evolved, and 2020 is proving to be a destructive year for those struggling with addiction. Drugs like methamphetamine and fentanyl are surging throughout the nation, and it is not slowing down. Customs and Border Protection are seizing more of these drugs each year. 2018 was a good year for people not dying from drugs. However, 2020 is proving to turn that all around in a drastic fashion.
Treatment providers across the nation will see an increase in the number of people asking for help. The American people are fighting tooth and nail to rebuild the economy and revert this “new normal” back to life the way it was. However, the pandemic has made the vulnerable more vulnerable, and people struggling with addiction or those in recovery are left in the dark. Drug treatment centers are beginning to offer more services, yet some have had to close their doors. The coming months are essential, and anyone within the treatment industry should be reaching in to help anyone in need.
Nickolaus Hayes is a healthcare professional in the field of substance abuse and addiction recovery. He utilizes his experience in his writing to provide an expert viewpoint. His primary focus is spreading awareness by educating individuals on the topics surrounding substance abuse. He is a featured author of the healthcare website Addicted.org.
