‘Super disappointed’: Lawmakers want UC to enroll more Californians sooner

Students walk through the UCLA campus in Los Angeles on Feb. 18, 2022. 

 
 Raquel Natalicchio for CalMatters

“Frustrating.” 

One word, uttered under breath by a California lawmaker, captured a sentiment, at times boiling over into anger, among legislators struggling to get more California students into the University of California.

What Assemblymember Kevin McCarty, a Democrat from Sacramento, found frustrating Tuesday was the UC’s seeming refusal to adopt the same systemwide guaranteed admissions policy for transfer students that the California State University has. But it was one of several expressions of legislative aggravation over the UC’s — and to a lesser degree, the Cal State’s — struggles to educate more Californians during an Assembly budget subcommittee on education hearing.

This article was republished with permission from CalMatters.  Read more of their coverage of California state government on CalMatters.org

