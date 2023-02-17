LOS ANGELES (AP) — California is expected to return to a wet weather pattern with snowfall down to unusually low elevations next week after a largely dry February, forecasters said Friday.

A cold system dropping south from British Columbia will stall over central California, bringing an extended period of precipitation, the National Weather Service said.

In the state's far northwest snow levels could drop to nearly 500 feet (152 meters) late Tuesday and overnight, the Eureka weather office said. In the Central Valley, a similar outlook for Wednesday was issued by Sacramento forecasters.

