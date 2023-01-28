012823-smt-CalMatters-13

A police officer in Sacramento on Apr. 3, 2022. 

 Rahul Lal, Sipa USA via Reuters

law passed in 2020 compels the state Justice Department  to investigate all incidents in which a police officer shoots and kills someone who is unarmed.

But the department isn’t investigating all of the incidents law enforcement agencies are referring to it — in at least 17 cases to date, the state has opted not to investigate.

The exact number and details about those cases are a bit of a mystery, CalMatters has learned. The Justice Department said it had not been tracking each report it received and could readily provide details only for cases in which its agents visited the scene or opened an investigation or reports. After CalMatters began raising questions in November,  the department managed to track down some information on the 17 rejected cases, and acknowledged there were more.

012823-smt-CalMatters-12

A screenshot from body-camera footage of the fatal deputy-involved shooting of David Pelaez-Chavez in Geyserville on July 29, 2022 shows Pelaez-Chavez (left) as he is confronted by Sonoma County Sheriff’s deputies. 

