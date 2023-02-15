Southwest Winter Weather
Buy Now

Taja Cantlon clears chunks of snow left by a snowplow from out of her driveway entrance Tuesday afternoon in Flagstaff, Ariz. 

 Rachel Gibbons

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — A winter storm packing gusty winds and heavy snow that shut down schools and stretches of highways in northern Arizona and New Mexico was making its way out of the region late Wednesday. But unseasonably cold weather with bitter wind chills was forecast to keep an icy grip on much of the Southwest into Friday.

“High temperatures on Thursday and low temperatures Friday morning will be unseasonably cold areawide,” the National Weather Service in Albuquerque said Wednesday afternoon. “Conditions will improve over the weekend with warmer temperatures and dry conditions.”

Several stretches of Interstate 40 east of Flagstaff, Arizona, were closed off and on Wednesday because of multiple crashes and spinoffs after a foot of snow (30 centimeters) fell in the area Tuesday night into Wednesday. There were no immediate reports of serious injuries.

Recommended for you