Officials in Sequoia and Kings Canyon national parks are working to assess the damage after heavy snow and torrential rain in recent weeks, and say that while they are working to reopen roads, it may be awhile.
During a press conference Thursday, parks staff reassured local residents that they understand the impact that major park closures have on local communities, businesses and tourism.
“This is very much an unfolding situation, and things have not started to stabilize with some of the damage that has been happening over the past couple of weeks,” said Park Superintendent Clay Jordan. “We’ve gotten like 27 inches of liquid precipitation up at the Giant Forest in the last two weeks.”
Public access to foothills areas around Hospital Rock is closed. Additionally, there is no access to North Fork trailhead, but campgrounds such as Potwisha remain open. Generals Highway is closed between Hospital Rock and the junction with Highway 180.
In addition to the damage that has been identified, park officials said they are certain there are more damaged zones throughout the parks that they haven't been able to access.
“In the big picture it is a mess up in the park … it's kind of a three fold punch that is really creating a challenge for us, first we got a lot of thick snow that accumulated in December, then the most recent storm brought a lot of rain on top of that snow pack which created flooding,” said Jordan, who noted recent fires have played a role in the damage.
"The third piece, of course, is the fire burn slopes that is a new factor compared to some of the flood events of the past,” he said.
Officials stress that they are in assessment mode, trying to get a better understanding of just how bad the damage is.
“There’s a lot that we have not been able to get to yet. We’ve seen the lower section of the road and we can report on that, same thing at Cedar Grove, there’s a big rock on the 180 … it will take a lot of dynamite to clear up,” he said.
The parks are also facing critical material and staff shortages, resources which are essential in the park's recovery.
“I want to really acknowledge that the crews in the park are short staffed in our heavy equipment operators and mechanics. They’re harder to come by in today’s society, especially when you ask them to work in remote areas with expensive housing,” Jordan said.
Rick Hall, chief of facilities maintenance and construction, delivered a damage report for zones the park has been able to access. Areas like Mineral King and Shepherd Saddle Road have experienced major damage from erosion and rock slides, he said.
“I think right now, in rough numbers, 150% above normal for April 1st is what the snow-pack is, it's just under 300% in the Southern Sierra right now,” Hall said. “The challenges when the snow gets this deep is we’re limited on the equipment that we can use, in a situation like this plow blades are less effective.”
The parks are focused on maintaining and repairing the most vulnerable areas, while breaking ground in remote zones that are currently blocked off, officials said. With the help of emergency grants from the Federal Highway Administration, they hope to operate on a timeline of weeks not months for park re-openings.