012023-HAN-NEWS-Sequoia-Park-Rock

Rock fall blocks a portion of Highway 180 in Kings Canyon National Park.

 Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks, Contributed

Officials in Sequoia and Kings Canyon national parks are working to assess the damage after heavy snow and torrential rain in recent weeks, and say that while they are working to reopen roads, it may be awhile.

During a press conference Thursday, parks staff reassured local residents that they understand the impact that major park closures have on local communities, businesses and tourism.

“This is very much an unfolding situation, and things have not started to stabilize with some of the damage that has been happening over the past couple of weeks,” said Park Superintendent Clay Jordan. “We’ve gotten like 27 inches of liquid precipitation up at the Giant Forest in the last two weeks.”

012023-HAN-NEWS-Sequoia-Snow

A snow machine works to clear roads in Sequoia National Park.

Tags

Recommended for you