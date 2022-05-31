Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History curatorial staff in April returned thousands of historical items belonging to the the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians that included human remains and associated funerary objects in response to the U.S. Bureau of Land Management's Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act.
The federal law establishes the ownership of cultural items excavated or discovered on federal or tribal land after Nov. 16, 1990, and requires federal agencies and museums provide information to associated tribes about the cultural items found and ensures the item(s) undergo disposition or repatriation.
That provides a process for federal agencies and museums to repatriate or transfer from their collections certain Native American cultural items including human remains, funerary objects, sacred objects, and objects of cultural patrimony, to lineal descendants, and to Indian tribes, Alaska Native Corporations, and Native Hawaiian organizations.
Following six months of collaboration with representatives of the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians, the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History curatorial staff returned thousands of items, including human remains and associated funerary objects to the Santa Ynez Band.
After receiving the NAGPRA claim in October 2021, Museum curatorial staff inventoried and packed all of the requested materials in an appropriate manner given the cultural sensitivities associated with the human remains and items found with them in grave sites.
The oldest remains to be repatriated were from the Arlington Springs Man, which consist of three human bones discovered on Santa Rosa Island by Museum archaeologist Phil Orr in 1959. While excavating nearby, Orr discovered the bones, which due to erosion, were visible in a stream bank. These remains have been radiocarbon dated to 13,000 years old, making them the oldest human remains yet found in North America.
Kenneth Kahn, tribal chairman for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians said, “These items have come home to our tribe, and it allows us to do the important work of repatriation and reburial. We continue to have a close working relationship with the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History and consider it to be a collaborative partner in the community.”
“The Museum has been honored to care for this important cultural heritage for many years and now finds it deeply satisfying that we can transfer custody back to the Chumash community,” added Museum President and CEO Luke J. Swetland.
While NAGPRA facilitates repatriation for federally recognized tribes like the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians, other Chumash bands are recognized under the broader state law, CAL-NAGPRA. SBMNH looks forward to working with California native communities to ensure that human remains and associated items are appropriately restored to their rightful ancestors.